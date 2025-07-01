Primeau was traded to the Hurricanes from the Canadiens in exchange for a seventh-round pick, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Primeau is a restricted free agent, so the Hurricanes will have to sign him and get him under contract. Considering just how dominant the 25-year-old was in the AHL last season, it's a decent bet to make for the Hurricanes, given the cheap acquisition price. He held a 21-2-3 record, with a 1.92 GAA and a .927 save percentage, during his time with AHL Laval last year. He brings a decent amount of NHL experience to the table, but will likely not start there with the Hurricanes, if he signs a new deal, considering the presence of Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov.