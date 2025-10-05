Primeau was placed on waivers by the Hurricanes for the purpose of assignment to AHL Chicago, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Sunday.

Primeau, acquired by the Hurricanes in an offseason trade, will begin the season in the AHL, assuming he clears waivers. It's not too surprising considering the 26-year-old is looking up at established NHL goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, and now the addition of Brandon Bussi off waivers further complicates his situation. Primeau was very impressive in his 26 regular-season starts last year with AHL Laval, registering a 1.96 GAA and a .927 save percentage.