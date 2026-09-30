Primeau was put on waivers by Carolina on Wednesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

The Hurricanes plan to reassign Primeau to AHL Chicago if he clears waivers. The 27-year-old netminder had a 2-1-0 record, 4.31 GAA and .838 save percentage in three regular-season appearances with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26. While those numbers are obviously rough, he did post an 8-9-4 record, 2.99 GAA and .910 save percentage in 23 regular-season appearances with Montreal in 2023-24, so at least in that one instance, he was able to hold his own at the top level. Nevertheless, Carolina's top-two goaltenders are clearly Pyotr Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi, and Primeau doesn't fit into the NHL picture when those two are available.