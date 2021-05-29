Paquette (lower body) will be an option for Sunday's Game 1 versus Tampa Bay, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Although Paquette has been cleared to play, at this point it seems likely he won't be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 1. The 27-year-old forward has been sidelined since May 1 with a lower-body injury.
