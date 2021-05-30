Paquette is in the lineup for Game 1 against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Paquette hasn't suited up since May 1, a span of 12 games, but he's been pressed into duty against his former team due to the surprise injury to Nino Niederreiter (undisclosed). He's taking rushes on the fourth line with Steven Lorentz and Jesper Fast and will look to build upon the seven points in 38 games he registered with Carolina this season.
