Paquette scored a goal for the second straight game in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.
Not bad for a fourth-line guy skating less than 10 minutes per game -- just don't expect the hot streak to last. Paquette now has just six points (4G, 2A) in 30 games this season.
