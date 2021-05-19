Paquette (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Paquette missed the final six games of the regular season, as he'll miss the first two games off the team's playoff series as well. The 27-year-old will look to return healthy in time for Friday's Game 3 back in Nashville.
