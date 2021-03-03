Paquette produced an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Paquette picked up his second assist in his last three outings. This shouldn't be mistaken for a scoring binge -- the 27-year-old has a modest three points in 10 outings since he joined the Hurricanes in a trade from the Senators. He's at four points, six PIM and 59 hits in 19 outings overall this year, mainly in a fourth-line role.