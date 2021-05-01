Paquette (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Columbus, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
The specific nature of Paquette's injury remains a mystery, but he'll miss at least one contest with his undisclosed issue. The veteran forward has notched eight points through 47 games this season.
