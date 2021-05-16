Paquette (undisclosed) took part in Sunday's practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Paquette missed the final six games of the campaign with his mystery issue. His presence at practice suggests he's close to returning and that he could be an option for Monday's Game 1 against visiting Nashville, but his eight points in 47 games this year don't inspire much confidence from a fantasy perspective.
