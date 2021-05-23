Paquette (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 4 against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Paquette will miss his 10th straight game with the lower-body injury, as he's still without a firm timetable for a return. The 27-year-old's next chance to suit up is in Tuesday's Game 5 back in Carolina.
