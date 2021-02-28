Paquette recorded an assist for his third point of the season in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

Currently skating on the Cane's fourth line and averaging about 10 minutes of ice time per game, Paquette does not currently boast a ton of fantasy value in most formats. He has never cracked the 20-point plateau in his career, and is unlikely to do so this season given his current scoring pace.