Paquette (lower body) remains unavailable ahead of Thursday's Game 6 versus Nashville.
Paquette will miss a 12th straight game Thursday and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Until the Hurricanes release an update on his status, the 27-year-old forward should be considered out indefinitely.
