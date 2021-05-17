Paquette (undisclosed) will miss Monday's Game 1 against the Predators, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Paquette missed the last six games of the regular season, and while he was able to practice Sunday, he's not ready to return to game action yet. The physical bottom-six forward will hope to heal up in time for Wednesday's Game 2.
