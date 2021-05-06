Paquette (undisclosed) is not expected to play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Paquette is set to miss his fourth straight game with the injury. Max McCormick continues to fill a bottom-six role while Paquette is sidelined.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cedric Paquette: Still out Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Cedric Paquette: Not expected to play•
-
Hurricanes' Cedric Paquette: Enjoying rare goal-scoring streak•
-
Hurricanes' Cedric Paquette: Nabs helper Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Cedric Paquette: Rare assist in Saturday win•
-
Hurricanes' Cedric Paquette: Traded to Carolina•