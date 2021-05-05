Paquette (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks.
The nature of Paquette's injury still hasn't been announced. He's missed three games and his status for Thursday's rematch with the Blackhawks is to be determined.
