Paquette (lower body) remains unavailable ahead of Friday's Game 3 versus Nashville.
Paquette will miss a ninth straight contest Friday and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. The 27-year-old forward can be considered out indefinitely until the Hurricanes release an update on his status.
