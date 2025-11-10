Legault (hand) went to the hospital to receive treatment after being cut by a skate during Sunday's 5-4 win in Toronto, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site

According to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said postgame that Legault's laceration doesn't look good, so the 2023 fifth-round selection might be set to miss a significant amount of time. The 22-year-old will travel with the team back to Raleigh and be re-evaluated Monday. Carolina's blue line is extremely banged up -- Legault is now one of four defensemen dealing with an injury. It wouldn't be surprising to see Domenick Fensore, who has bounced between the AHL and NHL a few times this season, recalled from the minors in the near future as a result of Legault's injury.