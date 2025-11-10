Legault (hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest in Toronto.

Legault's hand was cut by a skate during the first period. The defenseman registered two PIM and one hit in 7:15 of ice time prior to exiting the game. The Hurricanes are already dealing with multiple injuries on the blue line, so if Legault is forced to miss any additional time, which seems likely given the nature of his injury, Gavin Bayreuther, who was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday, would presumably be pressed into the lineup.