default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Legault scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Legault helped out on an Eric Robinson tally in the third period before adding the second empty-netter himself to check off multiple firsts in his NHL career. The 22-year-old Legault has played a larger role than expected in 2025-26 due to numerous injuries on the Hurricanes' blue line. In addition to his two points, he's collected 10 shots, eight hits, six blocks, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating over seven appearances. He'll likely stay with the big club until at least one of Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (abdomen) or Jalen Chatfield (upper body) can return.

More News