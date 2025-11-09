Legault scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Legault helped out on an Eric Robinson tally in the third period before adding the second empty-netter himself to check off multiple firsts in his NHL career. The 22-year-old Legault has played a larger role than expected in 2025-26 due to numerous injuries on the Hurricanes' blue line. In addition to his two points, he's collected 10 shots, eight hits, six blocks, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating over seven appearances. He'll likely stay with the big club until at least one of Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (abdomen) or Jalen Chatfield (upper body) can return.