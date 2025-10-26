Legault has been returned to AHL Chicago by the Hurricanes on Sunday, according to the official AHL website.

Legault has appeared in each of the Hurricanes' last three games, albeit in a sheltered role. The 22-year-old doesn't have a point but does have a plus-1 rating while averaging just 11:53 of ice time. His move to the AHL likely means some good news is on the way for one or more of Carolina's NHL defensemen that are currently out with injury, a list that presently includes K'Andre Miller, Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere.