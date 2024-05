Legault signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Carolina on Monday.

Legault was a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the last two years with Quinnipiac University, totaling 11 goals and 33 points over 79 games. The 20-year-old blueliner will join the Hurricanes in training camp but will likely need some time to develop at the AHL level.