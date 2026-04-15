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Legault was assigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Legault averaged 16:20 of ice time across four appearances with the Hurricanes down the stretch. He didn't post a point while collecting five PIM, four hits and four blocked shots. He'll head back to the minors now that the Hurricanes' regular season has concluded, and he should see some playing time for the Wolves before competing in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

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