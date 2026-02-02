Legault (hand) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Legault made his NHL debut early this season but sustained a hand injury in November that required surgery to repair several torn extensor tendons. However, he's been cleared to return to game action in the minors just before the NHL's Olympic break. Legault has made 65 regular-season appearances in the AHL across the past two seasons, recording three goals, 11 assists, 58 PIM and a plus-11 rating.