Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legault (hand) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Legault made his NHL debut early this season but sustained a hand injury in November that required surgery to repair several torn extensor tendons. However, he's been cleared to return to game action in the minors just before the NHL's Olympic break. Legault has made 65 regular-season appearances in the AHL across the past two seasons, recording three goals, 11 assists, 58 PIM and a plus-11 rating.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Undergoes surgery•
-
Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Admitted to hospital Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Cut by skate, won't return to game•
-
Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Earns first two points Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Recalled Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Placed back in minors•