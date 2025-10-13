Legault was brought up from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Pyotr Kochetkov was placed on injured reserve in a related move to free up a spot for Legault on the roster. Jaccob Slavin is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, which resulted in Legault being summoned from the minors. The 22-year-old Legault registered five PIM and a plus-2 rating in his lone appearance with the Wolves this season. He has yet to make his NHL debut.