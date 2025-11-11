Legault was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after having a procedure Monday to repair several torn extensor tendons on his right hand.

A scary incident unfolded in Toronto on Sunday during which Legault was cut by Nicholas Robertson's skate in the first period. Legault is now on the road to recovery, and the Hurricanes relayed that he is expected to miss 3-4 months. That timeline will likely keep him out past the 2026 Winter Olympics, so the 22-year-old is now set for an extended absence in his first NHL campaign. Legault registered one goal, one assist and a plus-4 rating over eight appearances prior to sustaining his injury.