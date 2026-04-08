Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Up from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legault was recalled from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Legault has three goals, seven points and 48 PIM in 22 appearances with AHL Chicago in 2025-26. He also has a goal, two points and 10 PIM in eight outings with Carolina this campaign.
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