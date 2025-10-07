Cerrato was named the Big Ten's First Star of the Week on Tuesday.

Cerrato helped lead Penn State to a weekend sweep over Arizona State, compiling two goals, four assists, a plus-4 rating and 12 shots on goal. Five of his points came in a 6-3 win Friday. Cerrato was viewed as a bit of a reach by the Hurricanes when they selected him in the second round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but he impressed with 42 points in 38 games as a freshman in 2024-25 and is off to a great start this year.