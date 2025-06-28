Cerrato was the 49th overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Never afraid to go off the board in the quest for a player they covet, Carolina did just that here with Cerrato. The Maryland native turned 20 years of age in March and just completed his freshman season at Penn State. Cerrato was very effective for the Nittany Lions, posting 15 goals and 42 points in 38 games, but as the No. 110 ranked North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting, it's safe to say no one expected him to be drafted this high. Time will tell if the Hurricanes made a wise choice.