Cerrato scored a goal and added two assists in Penn State's 7-3 win over the Rochester Institute of Technology on Sunday.

Cerrato has had another strong year in the NCAA, racking up six goals and 18 helpers through 18 appearances. He also represented the US Collegiate Selects at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. Cerrato is on his way to a second point-per-game campaign for Penn State, which makes him look like a pretty good second-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2025.