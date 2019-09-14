Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Priskie (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Although the nature of his injury is unclear, it shouldn't keep him out too long. "I don't think it's as bad as we feared," Brind'Amour said. While this doesn't give much of a timeline, it shouldn't affect the Hurricanes since Priskie was expected to start the season with AHL Charlotte anyway.