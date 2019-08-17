Hurricanes' Chase Priskie: Inks deal with Carolina
Priskie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Using a provision of the CBA for college players drafted at 20 years of age or older, Priskie was able to to become an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 15, and it took the defenseman just two days to find his first NHL home. Priskie was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Capitals, and he most recently recorded 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 36 appearances at Quinnipiac last season, where he led the NCAA in goals for defensemen.
