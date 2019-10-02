Hurricanes' Chase Priskie: Sent to AHL
Priskie (undisclosed) was assigned to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old was one of the last cuts for the opening night roster, but will start his professional career in the AHL. In 154 games in the NCAA with Quinnipiac, Priskie recorded 116 points, and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist his senior year.
