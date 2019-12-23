Priskie tallied a goal and an assist in AHL Charlotte's 4-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Priskie's minus-10 rating isn't anything to write home about, but the first year pro now has five goals and 17 points in his first 29 AHL games. Priskie, a former Quinnipiac University star and draft pick of the Capitals, signed with Carolina as an unrestricted free agent in August after playing four years of collegiate hockey. He appears just about ready to help the Hurricanes in some capacity. Expect him to make his NHL debut before the year is out.