Hurricanes' Chase Priskie: Starting strong in AHL
Priskie tallied a goal and an assist in AHL Charlotte's 4-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Priskie's minus-10 rating isn't anything to write home about, but the first year pro now has five goals and 17 points in his first 29 AHL games. Priskie, a former Quinnipiac University star and draft pick of the Capitals, signed with Carolina as an unrestricted free agent in August after playing four years of collegiate hockey. He appears just about ready to help the Hurricanes in some capacity. Expect him to make his NHL debut before the year is out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.