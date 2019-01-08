Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: All but ruled out Tuesday
Bishop (lower body) is not in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, according to Brian Compton of NHL.com.
The rookie center is about to miss his third consecutive game, so expect the 'Canes to continue relying on Greg McKegg -- albeit on the fourth line -- in the meantime.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...