Bishop was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

The decision to recall Bishop is a sign that Jordan Staal (upper body) will not be ready to play Thursday in Washington. The 22-year-old Bishop has tallied and goal and an assist in 16 games with the Hurricanes this season. He's performed slightly better in the minors, posting five points in 15 contests. It's probably best to look elsewhere for fantasy depth.

