Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Bound for minors
Bishop was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
In order to create a spot for Victor Rask (hand) to be activated off IR, the club need to make a corresponding roster move and Bishop was the odd man out. The 22-year-old logged seven games during his first stint in the NHL, in which he registered four PIM, eight shots and nine hits while averaging nine minutes of ice time. The Newfoundland native figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors, but should continue to feature on the short list of potential call-ups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...