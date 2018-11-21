Bishop was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

In order to create a spot for Victor Rask (hand) to be activated off IR, the club need to make a corresponding roster move and Bishop was the odd man out. The 22-year-old logged seven games during his first stint in the NHL, in which he registered four PIM, eight shots and nine hits while averaging nine minutes of ice time. The Newfoundland native figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors, but should continue to feature on the short list of potential call-ups.