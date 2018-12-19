Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Brought up to big club
The Hurricanes recalled Bishop from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
Bishop's promotion suggests one of the Hurricanes' injured forwards, Michael Ferland (upper body) and Jordan Staal (concussion), likely won't be available for Thursday's game against Detroit. The 2014 fifth-round pick has notched three goals and five points in 13 AHL appearances this season.
