Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Called up by 'Canes
Bishop was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Bishop will likely serve as an insurance policy for the Hurricanes, as they only have 12 healthy forwards on the roster with Erik Haula battling a knee injury. Unless another forward picks up an injury, Bishop should remain in the press box.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Placed on waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Re-signs with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Rights remain with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Recalled from minors•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Demoted to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.