Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Called up in presumed paper move
Bishop was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
Carolina promoted Bishop in order for forward prospect Martin Necas to join defenseman Haydn Fleury in the minors. The AHL's Checkers play Hershey on Friday, whereas the Canes don't hit the ice again until Saturday, so these players could once again ride the organizational shuttle ahead of the weekend. Bishop has no fantasy value as the 2014 fifth-round (127th overall) draft selection.
