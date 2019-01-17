Bishop (lower body) was able to take contact at practice Thursday and might be ready to go versus Ottawa on Friday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Bishop missed the Canes' previous seven outings due to his lower-body issue, but appears to be trending in the right direction. If the 22-year-old rookie does get the green light to suit up Friday, it will likely mean Saku Maenalanen gets relegated to the press box.