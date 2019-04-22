Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Demoted to AHL
Bishop was sent down to AHL Charlotte on Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bishop was called up Sunday on emergency basis but Jordan Martinook (lower body) will be in the lineup for Game 6 on Monday.
