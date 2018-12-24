Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Drops to minors
The Hurricanes reassigned Bishop to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Bishop was recalled since Jordan Staal was nursing an upper-body injury. He was called up with Janne Kuokkanen, who drew into the lineup for Sunday's win over the Bruins while Bishop watched from the press box. If Staal is still injured after the holiday break, the pair could be brought up again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...