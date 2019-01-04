Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Exits due to injury
Bishop won't return to Thursday's game against the Flyers due to a lower-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bishop suffered his injury when he collided with Philadelphia's Robert Hagg midway through the first period of Thursday's contest. At this point the 22-year-old forward should be considered a long shot for Friday's matchup with Columbus.
