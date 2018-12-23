Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Jumps to big club
The Hurricanes recalled Bishop on Saturday.
Jordan Staal left Saturday's game versus the Penguins with an upper-body injury after taking a hit to the head, and he's unlikely to play Sunday versus the Bruins. Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen were both called up, and one of the two are expected to replace Staal in the lineup.
