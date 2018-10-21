Bishop made his NHL debut Saturday against the Avalanche, finishing with zero points, two hits and just 7:10 in ice time.

Bishop is currently holding the fort as the Canes' fourth-line center while fellow rookie Martin Necas undergoes a stint at AHL Charlotte. Necas will likely be recalled sooner rather than later, so Bishop's callup is not expected to be a permanent one. Bottom line, he's not worth any fantasy attention at the current time.