Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Makes quiet NHL debut Saturday
Bishop made his NHL debut Saturday against the Avalanche, finishing with zero points, two hits and just 7:10 in ice time.
Bishop is currently holding the fort as the Canes' fourth-line center while fellow rookie Martin Necas undergoes a stint at AHL Charlotte. Necas will likely be recalled sooner rather than later, so Bishop's callup is not expected to be a permanent one. Bottom line, he's not worth any fantasy attention at the current time.
