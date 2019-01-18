Bishop (lower body) isn't quite ready to return, though he was on the ice Friday morning, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

A previous report suggested Bishop might be fit to play in the upcoming contest, but he'll be a no-go for the eighth consecutive game. Fortunately, this news won't cause a stir in the fantasy realm considering the rookie probably isn't owned in the first place. He has a goal and two helpers over 20 games while averaging 9:27 of ice time in a fourth-line role.