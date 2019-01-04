Bishop (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

Bishop was forced to exit Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers after suffering a lower-body injury, so the fact that he isn't expected to be available for Friday's contest doesn't come as a surprise. The 22-year-old forward will hope to heal up in time for Sunday's matchup with the Senators.