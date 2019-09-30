Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Placed on waivers
Bishop was waived by the Hurricanes for the purpose of reassignment, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bishop suited up in 20 regular-season and two playoff games for the Hurricanes last year, totaling three points and 43 hits in a bottom-six role. The 23-year-old will land in AHL Charlotte if he clears waivers and look to continue his development.
