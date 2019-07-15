Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Re-signs with Carolina
Bishop signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.
Bishop spent most of the 2018-19 season with AHL Charlotte, notching six points in 38 games, but he also made 20 appearances with the big club, picking up three points over that span. The 23-year-old forward will likely have a similar role in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on him.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Rights remain with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Recalled from minors•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Demoted to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Reassigned to Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Needs more time to recover•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...