Bishop signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.

Bishop spent most of the 2018-19 season with AHL Charlotte, notching six points in 38 games, but he also made 20 appearances with the big club, picking up three points over that span. The 23-year-old forward will likely have a similar role in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on him.